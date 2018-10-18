June 18, 1925 — October 9, 2018
Dorothea Marie Ricci Franzosa came into this world on June 18, 1925, born to Albert Ricci and Margaret Giorgio Ricci, and left on October 9, 2018. She lived a good, long life of love and creativity. She was a beloved daughter, caring mother, loving wife, creative artist, and a fiercely independent woman with a strong desire for social fairness in the world.
Dorothea was always interested in creative and artistic activities: painting, collaging, spinning wool, knitting, cooking, and gardening. From designing sweaters to creating artwork with found paper collage and watercolor, she was always looking for new ways to express her artistic talents. It was with great enjoyment that she created her paintings. She would say, “It is very exciting when I have a blank piece of paper turn into a piece of art that I find interesting, that expresses my inner feelings.”
Throughout her life she had a great desire to see and learn about the world. Her domestic travels took her across the United States: New England, which was her original home; the Pacific Northwest, where she spent her last twenty-plus years; the American Southwest, where she refined her watercolor skills; and Florida, where she escaped the cold winters for many years. Her European travels took her to Scotland, Spain, Italy, and Hungary. She developed lasting friendships in many of those places. In her words, she was sure that somewhere in her inner brain she stored many images of sights she saw, and they became the artwork she created.
Dorothea is predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Alfred Franzosa. Together, they raised a family of five children in homes in Somerville and Arlington, Massachusetts. The family vacations they took in New Hampshire, Maine, and Cape Cod planted in all the children the same desire to see and experience different people and places.
Dorothea is survived by her direct family of five children, a son-in-law, and three daughters-in-law, John (Lisa Sennott), Bob (Sue McGarry), Bill, Marie (Dennis Garity), and Paul (Stephanie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Calina, Eric, Paul, Alyssa, Julia, Diana, Dylan, Will, and Alexander; and by two great-grandchildren: Maverick and Walden. In addition, Dorothea leaves behind her extended “family” of friends and acquaintances—people she touched and influenced all across the United States and in countries on four continents.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to kiva.org or vinamoses.org.