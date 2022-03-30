May 31, 1930 - March 12, 2022

Dorla Dean Van Epps (Buckle) was born May 31, 1930 in Melrose, Oregon to William and Nora (Smith) Buckle. Her father being a logger, they moved around between Melrose and Sweet Home. She attended Sweet Home High School.

Dorla married Glen Van Epps Friday, August 13, 1948. It was a very eventful day, but they finally made it to the "I-dos". It was a true Friday the thirteenth.

They moved to Lebanon where they built their home, in which she still lived at the time of her passing. She had three children; Daniel, Judith, and Franklin. She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and a 4-H leader, teaching sewing. She loved to camp, fish, and play golf.

Dorla was an avid seamstress. When her children were all in school, she took a job as a seamstress at NuWay Cleaners. Then into selling real estate. She was Realtor of the Year and also was part of the Million-Dollar Club. As she sold real estate, she also kept up as the seamstress for the Men's and Women's stores in town.

She started going to the Willamette Speedway in the mid 60's, when she became a very big fan of the racetrack. She sponsored cars/drivers and built huge bulletin boards each week with articles and pictures of the winners of big races so she could give them a calendar with a picture of their car on it. On May 15, 2004, she was inducted into the Wall of Fame for the Biggest Fan of Willamette Speedway, which was one of her big highlights and she loved it.

Dorla was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Elketts, and Women's Golf Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her parents; brothers Velden and Joel Buckle, and son Daniel Van Epps.

She is survived by daughter Judith (Mike) Cochran; son Franklin Van Epps; three grandchildren, Kelsey (Brian) Childress, Janessa (Casey) Van Epps Topp, and Tim (Jessica) Hale; and four great-grandchildren.

Contributions can be made in Dorla's memory to the Little Ewe Preschool at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St. Lebanon, OR 97355.