June 1, 1930 — November 24, 2019
Doris Marian Smith, age 89, a lifelong resident of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and by all who knew and loved her.
Doris, one of identical twin daughters, was born at home in Lebanon to Martin and Cora Belle Neustel on June 1, 1930.
Doris, along with her twin sister, Dorothy, graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1948, where the two were majorettes for the Lebanon Warriors. Throughout high school, Doris was active in many clubs: Pep Club, Girls’ League, and Chorus, to name only a few. Her senior year she was Student Body Secretary and Class Secretary, Girl of the Month, and Prom Princess. After graduation Doris attended OCE (Oregon College of Education) in Monmouth, Oregon with the goal of becoming a teacher.
Doris served as First Lady of Lebanon from January 1981 to December 1986, and again from January 1989 to December 1998 when her husband, Bob, was reelected to the honorable position of Mayor. She loved traveling with Bob to all the mayor conventions and was very active in community events. She was a member of Pineway Ladies Club and enjoyed playing in many tournaments with her twin, Dorothy, and their friends. She was also very active with her high school reunion committee.
She was a member of Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
In 2010, for part of their 80th birthday celebration, Doris and Dorothy rode in the Strawberry Festival Parade as “Honored Citizens”.
More than anything, Doris loved spending time with family and friends. She was truly the “hostess with the mostess” and a wonderful cook. She never failed to have something delicious to eat at a moment’s notice, and always had goodies to send home with you.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Smith; son, Jeff Goold; twin sister, Dorothy Lemons; siblings, baby Alice Neustel, Vernon Neustel, June Browne, and Leona Thoma; and step-sons, Paul and Mark Smith.
Doris is survived by her brother, Ed (Sandy) Neustel of Lebanon OR; her children, Zoe Ann Goold-Smith (Larry Smith) of Bend OR; Jay (Marcia) Goold of Anchorage AK; Dwane Schwindt of Lebanon OR; Geoff (Rosi) Smith of Lebanon OR; daughter-in-law, Terry Lavender of Woodinville WA; and daughter-in-law, Maddy Smith of Lebanon OR. Doris is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Perry of Johnson City TN; Michelle Lonkert of Las Vegas NV; Jami (Sean) Tate of Lebanon OR; Angie (Mike) Peterson of Bend OR; Nick Campbell of North Richland Hills TX; Cyanna (Ryan) DiRaimo of Seattle WA; Tanya (Rick) Thompson of Seattle WA; Rachelle (Blake) Roemer of Pocatello ID; Nathan Goold of Anchorage AK; Kerri (Jamie) Tagen of Lebanon OR; Joe (Tanya) Smith of Lebanon OR; Zach (Julie) Smith of Lake Oswego OR; Jake Smith of Camp Sherman OR; 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Doris’ life will be held in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.