July 16, 1916 — July 13, 2019
Doris Margaret Bierly died at home July 13, three days short of her 103rd birthday. She went to be with her heavenly Saviour and join family members and friends already there.
Doris was born on July 16, 1916 to Frank and Nan (Dougherty) Isom and grew up on the family farm south of Brownsville, Oregon. She was the oldest of six and attended Union Point School and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1934. Following high school Doris received a certificate in Practical Accounting and office practice and management from LaSalle Extension University. This would become useful for her when she married Charlie L. Bierly in Brownsville. Charlie was involved in the agriculture industry and Doris did most of the bookkeeping.
Doris’s community activities included teaching Sunday school classes at 1st Presbyterian Church at Brownsville, leading 4H cooking and sewing clubs, helping with precinct voting duties and being active in the Brownsville Garden Club. For many years she exhibited flowers and volunteered at the annual Pioneer Picnic Flower Show.
In Doris’s later years, she was best known for her walk up the butte south of Brownsville where she grew up and around the Albany Mennonite Village. On her 80th, 85th, 90th, and 95th birthdays she climbed the butte with a few friends or relatives. On her 100th birthday a flight was arranged by the Mennonite Home and she, her granddaughter Kajsa, and a newspaper reporter were piloted over the butte. When asked about the flight or future flights she stated, “It was OK but the next flight would be on her 200th birthday.” This 100th birthday flight was her first plane ride ever. Around the Mennonite Home she tried to walk a mile a day in 3 walks. After a broken wrist, the past few months’ walks fell more into ¼ to ½ mile a day.
Doris married Charlie L. Bierly on Nov. 27, 1937. Charlie preceded her in death and went to see Jesus for Christmas on December 24, 2001, after over 64 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Sandra L. Bierly in 2013, sister, Eleanor Keith, and brothers, Tom and Bill Isom.
Survivors include son, Craig Bierly and wife, Marilyn of Brownsville, sister, Beryl Parker of Beaverton; grandchildren, Mark Bierly, Daniel and wife, Danielle Bierly of Halsey, Toby and wife, Eroica Bierly of Aliso Viejo, California, and Sarah and husband, Michael Blankenship of Hebo, Oregon. Great-grandchildren include Kajsa and Kamden Bierly of Aliso Viejo, Joseph and Andy Blankenship of Hebo, and Shawn Bierly of Halsey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their families.
Doris was a very positive, encouraging, fair-minded person, seldom talking poorly of others. An illustration of her fair mindedness is when watching Wheel of Fortune if all the contestants did not win a decent amount she was not pleased. One of her favorite sayings when adversity happened was, “we take it as it comes.” She was also known for her keen sense of humor. She had a contagious laugh and always loved to tickle grandkids feet when opportunity arose.
Memorials if desired can go to Albany Mennonite Home Foundation or Wycliff Bible Translators in care of Fisher Funeral Home at 306 SW Washington Street, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.