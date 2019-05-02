1923 - 2019
Doris Marie Scharpf, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in the Mennonite Village on April 24, 2019.
Doris was born May 24, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri to Paul and Julia Spiegelberg. She was their only child.
Doris graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
She met her husband, William “Bill” Scharpf through mutual friends. They were married April 15, 1945. They moved to Portland, Oregon and then to Albany where Bill started Scharpf’s Twin Oaks Building Supply. They also started a family, having two boys and two girls.
Doris was very involved with their children’s lives, volunteering as a Girl Scout leader for the girls and serving on the school board. Doris enjoyed gardening and every summer, had beautiful flowers on her deck. Doris was a member of PEO, the Presbyterian Church and a local book club.
Doris and Bill always felt that their wealth in their later years was a gift from God and should be shared. They focused their philanthropy on education since they felt that a good education was the path to success in the future. After Bill passed away on September 4, 2001, Doris continued with the philanthropy directing it more to help the young people of Albany.
Doris was an anonymous donor to the Albany Public Library. Her donation helped buy and renovate the new building for the library. Doris did not pick out the colors for the building and was very displeased with the choice. The Boys & Girls Club, the YMCA, the Albany Historic Carousel and the Albany Museum were also very important to her. Doris funded swimming lessons for the grade schoolers and provided swim park scholarships for the less fortunate kids, so they could swim at the Swanson Swimming Pool. Last year, the Albany Chamber of Commerce honored Doris for her contributions to the community at the Albany Distinguished Service Awards.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her parents.
Doris is survived by her children, Tad Scharpf, Libby Kemp, Susan (Mike) McKay, and Lou Scharpf, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Albany Public Library, the YMCA, or the Albany Boys & Girls Club.
Condolences may be posted online @ www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the United Presbyterian Church of Albany.