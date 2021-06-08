June 20, 1932 - May 30, 2021

Doris Irene Robinson passed away in her sleep after a short illness, in Corvallis, on May 30, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville, Texas, in 1932. Her family made their way to the great northwest via Arkansas and Washington before making their home in Oregon.

Doris graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay in 1950, where she also met the love of her life, Howard Robinson. They were married 56 years and had four children. Howard and Doris were adventurers and entrepreneurs which led them to many business ventures in Oregon and Alaska. These businesses include owning restaurants, a laundromat, and an insulation business.

Doris was very smart and had a great sense of humor. Everyone who came in contact with her was enamored with her quick wit. She always had a kind word for those she met. She was also an avid reader, and loved to garden, crab in the Alsea Bay, and spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, daughter, Diane Johnson and great-granddaughter, Cassie Jo Robinson.

She is survived by her sisters, Helen Northrup, of Weeverville, California and Norma Lee Hoeger, of Coos Bay.