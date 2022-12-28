October 6, 1936 – December 5, 2022

Doris Ellen Sayles passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 after reaching the age of 86 years old. Doris was born on October 6, 1936, in Reedsport Oregon to Clayton Raymond and Bessie Myrtle Osborne. She was one of nine siblings - brothers Everett, Robert, Willard, Donald, Kenneth, Arnold and sisters Lois and Vera all of whom have predeceased her.

Doris graduated from Reedsport High School. After graduation, she hitch hiked to McMinnville where she worked at Chick and Nete's Drive-In where she met the love of her life Donovan Eugene Sayles. On April 6, 1955 they eloped to Oregon City to get married. A few months later, Don joined the Army and Doris followed him to Fort Knox, Kentucky for boot camp. After boot camp, Don was stationed in Hamburg, Germany. In the meantime, Doris stayed with her brother and sister-in-law (Bob and Sybil) at the time their 1st child was born, Teresa.

After Don came home from the Army, they moved to Muleshoe, Texas for a few years. During that time their 2nd child, Larry and 3rd child, Karen were born. Soon after the final move back to Albany, Oregon the 4th child, Connie was born. Albany became their home and they never moved again.

Doris worked at Van Camp's Cannery, Health's Dry Cleaners, JC Penneys, Albany Democrat Herald and Courtyard Village. She also worked as a caregiver for a few different people and her uncle until their passing. She enjoyed cooking and baking for church gatherings holidays and sharing with the neighbors. Doris also loved family gatherings. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and will miss seeing what her great-grandchildren will become.

Doris is survived by her children and children-in-law Teresa Farley (Ron Larson), Larry Sayles (Norma Floyd), Karen Sayles and Connie Rey (Dan Rey); five grandchildren, Aaron Rey, Chance Rey, Ashley Sayles, Amanda Brown (Shane), Logan Rey (Jessica Reynolds) and Cydnie Rey (Bryce Slenning) and four great-grandchildren Maria Rey, Sophia Rey, Declan Brown and Everleigh Rey.

Family members who preceded her death are her husband, parents, siblings, many aunts and uncles and son-in-law.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Crabtree Church. A reception will be held afterwards at the Sayles' residence. Donations may be made in Doris' name to American Cancer Society or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #584.