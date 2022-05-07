October 7, 1924 - March 27, 2022

Doris C. Webb left this world for the next in the early morning hours of March 27, 2022. She was 97 years old. She was born in the fall of 1924 to Samuel and Hanna Clevenger in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

In June of 1952, Doris met Alfred Webb at a USO dance in Philadelphia. They were married in August of that year in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Al was a submariner in the Navy and the Navy became their life for the next several years. They started their family in New London, Connecticut, living in an Airstream trailer. They traveled with the Navy in the Airstream to Key West Florida but eventually returned to Jenkintown to live with Doris' Father when Al left the Navy. Together the couple have four children, Lisa, Stephen, Michael, and Marie.

In 1969 the family left Pennsylvania and moved to Oregon, Al's favorite state, when Al was asked to help with the opening of the American Can Company Paper Mill in Halsey. The company liked him so much that American Can became his permanent employer for the rest of his career. They spent the next 50 years living in Corvallis, moving to Albany in late 2019 due to age and health concerns.

Throughout her life Doris was active in Girl Scouting. She remained involved long after her children had outgrown scouting, with her house often serving as the Girl Scout cookie distribution center. She was active in the Chintimini Garden Club, and she loved to grow roses. She was fond of accepting outdoor perennial plants from garden club members and they ultimately became a permanent part of the landscape. She knew all of their common names and who gave them to her. At the club she took on leadership roles, serving as President on more than one occasion. Later in life she and Al became active members of the Corvallis Elks. She was also active with the First Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon and in the prayer circle. Doris was an avid bridge player and loved to read, often reading three or more novels per week.

Doris is survived by her husband, Al, of 69 years, her children Lisa (Keith Demarest), Steve (Julieann Lutz), Mike (Jana Mason), and Marie (Kevin Koschoreck). She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private gathering at a future date. Any contributions can be made to the garden club of your choice, or to Girl Scouts of America.