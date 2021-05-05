Doris Belle Coleman

December 18, 1927 - March 27, 2021
For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God - not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8-9
Doris passed away March 27, 2021 at 93. She enjoyed a beautiful sunny day with birds at her feeder, great-grandchildren reading to her and playing outside her window. Her family remembers her love of music and family, her quiet presence, warm smile and dimples. Doris was born in LaCenter, Washington to William Henry Bottemiller and Abigail Belle (Callaway) Bottemiller.
Doris grew up on a wheat farm in Condon, Oregon where she earned her high school diploma. Her future husband Henry Barnabas Coleman worked with her brothers at a neighboring farm. The family moved to Albany, Oregon. After WWII, she completed a bachelor degree from Oregon State College and married Sept. 6, 1947 living in Corvallis until moving to Dallas, OR in 1953. In March 2012, they moved back to Corvallis to be near children.
Doris devoted most of her time to family, church and community. She spent a great deal of energy volunteering for the First Presbyterian Church choir and Sunday School. Playing the piano, singing and music were her passions. Other service included Camp Fire Girls and the American Red Cross. They had six exchange students through Rotary International and American Field Service. She loved to watch many sports and enjoyed square dancing, camping and family car trips. During retirement they traveled and visited their former exchange students while continuing to volunteer in the community.
She is now with her Lord, Jesus Christ in a joyful place following after her loving husband Henry of 68 years, her parents, her daughter-in-law Cathy Stark Coleman and brothers, William Carroll, Richard Dale and Donald Ray.
She leaves behind a son David Wayne (Dixie) of Millersburg (Elizabeth Ann and Steve Koza, Robert Bruce and Leslie) and daughters Kathleen Marie, and Mary Belle Coleman Cotton (Bruce) of Corvallis (Kacy Belle and Brad Born and Luke Allen) and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association of Oregon. Services will be late May. Arrangements made by McHenry's Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com