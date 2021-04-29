 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Ann Moe
0 comments

Doris Ann Moe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Ann Moe

August 3, 1955 - April 16, 2021

Doris A. Moe (Pace), 65, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away in her home April 16, 2021. She was born August 3, 1955, to Bernard and Christine Chase.

Doris is survived by her three children Rick, Tammy and Sandra. Sisters, Connie, Donna and Roberta. Brothers, Gene, Larry and Jerry. Grandchildren, Kyle, Austin and Todd, many many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and sisters, Myrna and Teresa.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News