1925 — 2018
Dorene Dory Barnes, 92, only child of Gilbert and Myrl Dory, was born in Berkeley California, in 1925 and died suddenly last year, from an accidental fall.
Dorene’s pre-teen years were in the Oakland area where she saw the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge being built. She experienced The Great Depression years as a young teenager. Her parents owned and operated a hamburger soda fountain shop during those difficult times that actually expanded to accommodate its’ increased business and popularity. The work hours operating the business eventually became too overwhelming and her parents sold it. When asked about these hard times and the hamburger shop, Dorene would laughingly dismiss the premise or possibility that it could have grown into one of those big well known chains.
Upon graduating from Santa Rosa High School in California, Dorene moved with her parents to Elgin, Oregon in 1942. She attended Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande, with several hundred Army Air Cadets. After college, she attended Behnke Walker Business School in Portland, graduating in 1945.
While working for H.J. Hough Lumber Company in Portland, she met sailor Daniel Barnes who was stationed in Portland on a blind date and they were married. His later employment at the Pacific Power & Light Co resulted in the family moving frequently throughout Oregon.
Dorene was a stay-at-home mother of two children, living in the towns of Klamath Falls, LaGrande, Pendleton, Cottage Grove and Arlington. Her family participated in many activities together, such as camping, boating, league bowling, and other assorted hobbies popular during that time.
After moving to Corvallis in 1970, she divorced after 29 years. She began working at Oregon State University, as an office coordinator, retiring from the Department of Foreign Languages in 1993.
Dorene stayed active in retirement, volunteering in the offices of Benton Hospice (ten years) and Corvallis Police Department Records (13 years). She also enjoyed sewing, reading, water aerobics, meeting friends for breakfast and periodic trips to the casino. Throughout her life, Dorene remained mentally active and was known to be gentle and kind by those around her.
In 2015, Dorene decided that maintaining her house of 45 years required just too much effort and she moved into an independent living apartment in Wilsonville.
She is survived by son, Mike; and daughter, Diane; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
At Dorene’s request, there was no memorial service and burial was at the Island City Cemetery near LaGrande beside her parents.