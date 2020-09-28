Dorance Barber

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 8, 1941 – September 9, 2020

Dorance (Joe) Elwood Barber, 79 of Lebanon, Oregon passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Hetland, South Dakota to Don Barber and Eleanor (Coulson) Barber.

As a child growing up in Junction City, Oregon he received the nickname “Joe” from his baseball coach. He loved baseball and most athletics. After graduating from Junction City High, he attended Western Oregon University.

Joe completed a year at WOU before joining the US Army in September 1963 and served as a Personnel Specialist until July 1965 and continued in the US Army Reserves until September 1969. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern Oregon College, and his Masters in Health Education from OSU in 1973.

Joe started teaching in 1968 at the Lebanon Junior High School where he taught PE and Science. The majority of his years teaching were dedicated to health education. He also coached baseball, basketball, and football. He received the Coaches Award of 25 years of Service. In his honor, the Joe Barber Award was created. He was loved by many students.