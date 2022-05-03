Dora Mae Scheele

October 29, 1932 - April 29, 2022

Dora Mae Kennedy was born in Smithville Oklahoma, to parents John Duff and Effie Pugh Kennedy. The family of ten children moved to Oregon when Dora was in her teens, and they lived in Sodaville when she graduated from Lebanon Union High School. Dora was active in school activities including cheerleading. On July 22nd 1951 she married Donald Eugene Scheele, who she met at the Cottonwoods dance hall. They divorced in 1974.

"Dori" always worked hard, and tried to encourage her six children-Mitch, Polly, Julie, Ron, Richard, and Rachael to do the same. She was a crackerjack waitress, and over the years she had jobs at Tops in Albany, the Toa Yuen in Corvallis, Lebanon Elks and Korner Kitchen in Lebanon, Chinese Village, New Cathay, and Utopia in Portland. She was always bringing leftover Chinese food home for the kids to eat, often for breakfast. In the 1960s she herded the older kids out to the bean, strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry fields so they could earn money to buy school clothes. Dora was the fastest bean picker around as well as being a row boss, and the other moms watched enviously when her bags got weighed.

She loved her immediate and extended family, and music. She favored country music and Buck Owens, but when Chubby Checker was popular, she threw corn meal on the floor, and hosted twist dance parties in the garage on Hill Street.

Dora always cooked, and served hot meals to her family without fail, despite whatever else was going on. She claimed to dislike animals, but somehow allowed the kids to have dogs, cats, a horse, a raccoon, and a chicken called "Cheeper."

Dora lived in the Willamette Valley for most of her life, and resided the last nine years at the Mennonite home in Albany.

She is survived by her sister Mary Marquardt; six children; five grandchildren (who called her "Granny"); five great-grandchildren, and umpteen nieces and nephews.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.