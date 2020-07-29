September 9, 1946 – July 22, 2020
Donovan (Don) Lee King, 73, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a nearly twenty-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Don was born September 9, 1946 in Sweet Home, Oregon to Lyle and Dorothy King. He accepted the Lord at a young age and was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He worked summers for his Dad in the logging industry, setting chokers and cutting timber in various locations including clearing for Green Peter Reservoir. Don always said there were two kinds of choker setters, the quick and the dead.
Don graduated from Western Mennonite School in Salem where he met his future wife, Erna Stutzman. He married his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years on June 30, 1967. Shortly after their wedding, they served two years of voluntary service at Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pennsylvania. After attending Chemeketa Community College, he went to work at CH2M Hill where he spent 35 years working as a Design Specialist.
Don was a quiet man and was gentle and caring to those around him. He had a quick wit and a sense of humor that often belied his quiet nature. Until his last day on Earth he had his family laughing with unexpected wisecracks. He loved to hunt, fish, and golf with his boys and his friends. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his 1949 Ford Panel truck which he beautifully restored. He was well known to be capable of fixing almost anything, and was always willing to help a friend or family member in need.
Ministry was an important part of Don’s life. He and Erna served in the role of Deacon at Fairview Mennonite Church for 18 years. They also served in youth and single adult ministries over the years. Don’s wisdom and leadership made him a mentor and role model for many people over the course of his life. He touched many lives even as his disease slowly robbed him of his mind and body.
Don and Erna enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii with friends. He also enjoyed camping and made many trips to the coast or the mountains to camp with friends and family. After a week in the mountains, he always dreaded getting back to “civilization,” and often wondered aloud as he fought traffic on a weekday in Bend why nobody was at work. His heart was in the quiet places in nature and he spent as much time there as he could.
Don is survived by his wife Erna, his brother Mike (Sandra) King, sons Lance (Stephanie) King and BJ (Kyla) King, daughters Trina (Brad) Ils and Kendra (Bryan) Rehnberg, 14 grandchildren: McKena (Stephen) Roberts, Brady and Cole King, Haylee, Carlie, and Aleeya Ils, Mylee, Macy, and Meeya Rehnberg, Carson, Devin, Blake, Owen, and Finley King, one great-grandson, Brydon Roberts, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dorothy King, brother Duane King, and sister Linda Garber.
Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Community Church’s Missions Fund P.O. Box 795 Turner, Oregon 97392. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
