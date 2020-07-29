× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1946 – July 22, 2020

Donovan (Don) Lee King, 73, passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a nearly twenty-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Don was born September 9, 1946 in Sweet Home, Oregon to Lyle and Dorothy King. He accepted the Lord at a young age and was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He worked summers for his Dad in the logging industry, setting chokers and cutting timber in various locations including clearing for Green Peter Reservoir. Don always said there were two kinds of choker setters, the quick and the dead.

Don graduated from Western Mennonite School in Salem where he met his future wife, Erna Stutzman. He married his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 53 years on June 30, 1967. Shortly after their wedding, they served two years of voluntary service at Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pennsylvania. After attending Chemeketa Community College, he went to work at CH2M Hill where he spent 35 years working as a Design Specialist.