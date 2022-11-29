Donna Raye (Francis) Thurman

December 10, 1945—November 16, 2022

Donna was born December 10, 1945 in Salem, Oregon. Donna graduated from Sweet Home High school in 1964 and married Frank A Thompson, together they had two children, Teresa and Larry. Then 1972 she and Frank divorced.

Donna started working as a dispatcher at the Sweet Home Police Department for a time before joining the EMT crew as the first paid and thefirst female EMT. Donna continued her schooling and became SweetHome’s first female police officer. During her time with the police department, she achieved the rank of patrol sergeant, but also worked as Dispatch Supervisor and Detective. In April of 1978, Donna married Darrell Thurman, also a career Law Enforcement officer. She and Darrell shared love of the outdoors with fishing and hunting trips often marked off on the calendar. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and rarely missed and event or ball game. Donna suffered a spinal injury while a police officer at Sweet Home andwas forced to retire from active police duty.

For a while she sold real estate and then she went to work for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office as aCorrections Deputy for several years. And when she retired, she was working for the Oregon State Justice Department.

In her later years she was quite active with the Sweet Home Elks Club. She enjoyed being the “Egg Cooker” for the club’s Sunday breakfasts. And shewas the Treasurer and a big recruiter for the club.

Donna is survived by a daughter, Teresa Thompson, son, Larry Thompson, son Curt Thurman and five grandchildren, Sandy Thompson, Katie Ensley, Wyatt Ensley, Tyler Thurman and Amanda Thurman and great-granddaughter, Kadence Thompson. A brother, Larry Francis and half-brother Bill Freeman. The memorial service will held at 11:00am on December 3, 2022 at the Sweet Home Elks. The address is 440 Osage Street, Sweet Home, Oregon 97386.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks thatdonations be made to the Sweet Home Elks No. 1972.