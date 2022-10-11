Donna Raelene Hannah

March 7, 1950 – October 2, 2022

Donna Raelene Hannah, 72, of Lebanon, passed away October 2nd, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Delbert Sr. and Pauline (Johannessen) Fenn in Redmond, Oregon on March 7th, 1950.

Donna married Larry (Butch) Gene Hannah Sr. on June 12th, 1970 and celebrated their 52nd anniversary early this year. Donna is survived by son, Larry Hannah Jr and wife Traci, daughter, Jensyghne Gray and husband Jason, grandson Zayne Hannah-Gray, granddaughter Emily Sears and many others that she considered her sons, daughters, and grandkids.

Donna had the biggest hugs, the best laugh, the sweetest smile, and lots of kisses for everyone. She spoke her mind, held accountable those who did wrong while supporting those same people and held the hand of anyone that needed it. Donna was immensely proud of her kids and grandkids. The amount of love she had for family and friends is completely indescribable and she will be greatly missed.

Celebration of life will be held at Riverview Hall, 37510 Gilkey Rd., Scio, Oregon 97374 on October 22nd from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Food and water will be available. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.