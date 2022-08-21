Donna Rae Roth was born on May 12, 1934 in Edgar, Montana to Seedy 'Pop' and Gladys Fae (Bennett) Uken. She would move to Albany, Oregon as a child and would go on to graduate from Albany Union High School with the class of 1952. In 1952, Donna would marry Leonard 'Pete' Roth in Albany who she met through friends. Donna was a long-time member of the South Albany Community Church with her husband Pete. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, especially the beauty in flowers. She was very crafty and enjoyed sewing painting and cooking/ baking. With her husband Pete, they would fish and camp. Donna and Pete were an unstoppable team and Donna was a strong support for her husband with the farm. On June 9, 2022, Donna passed away on her farm in Albany, Oregon. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Seedy and Gladys; husband, Pete; and siblings Donald and Arlene. She is survived by her children, Doug (MaryAnn), and Bob (Dorla) and Mel; grandchildren, Joyce, Ben, Kyle, Kody, and Kasey; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Janice. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. August 27, 2022 at 34726 Goltra RD SE, Albany, OR 97322.