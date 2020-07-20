Donna Marie Leslie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 17, 1942 – July 11, 2020

Donna went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born to Catherine and Ernest Ball in Corvallis, Oregon.

She married her love Elmer J. Leslie Jr. on May 19, 1963. They lived in Albany for the past 48 years. She worked and retired from H.P. after 25 years and Albany Public Schools after 17 years. She loved Jesus, family, and playing the piano at church. She enjoyed talking with everyone she met. She was a faithful member of Family Worship Center.

Her children are John Leslie of Albany, Daniel and Lola Leslie of Sweet Home, Cindy and Mark Beebe of Albany, and Carla and Charlie Rush of Meansville, Georgia. She has seven grandchildren that she spoiled and loved.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Step-father, Sister Alice Garrish, and her niece Bonnie Garrish.

Graveside services will be held at Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany, Oregon on July 24, 2020 at 11:00a.m.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

