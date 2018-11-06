November 20, 1938 — November 4, 2018
Donna Mae Wisecup, 79, of Albany, passed away Sunday.
She was born in Albany to Donald M. and Irene E. (Dickhouse) Misner.
She graduated from Albany Union High School which is now known as West Albany High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Wisecup, on July 1, 1961. Together they raised their five children in Albany.
Donna enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and word puzzles. When her kids were little, she enjoyed making their clothes. Every great grandbaby received a crocheted blanket upon their arrival.
She was a homemaker until the kids were raised. She worked at Linn Care Center in the housekeeping department then transferred into the laundry department where she worked for several years. She retired from National Frozen Foods in 1997 just after Bill retired so they could travel. Alaska Bound!
After retirement, she loved fishing and traveling with Bill. They spent many summers camping on their property in Alaska. She enjoyed the spring time the most. Donna could always be found hunting with her camera for new animals: baby moose were her favorite! She out-fished Bill many times. She once landed a 42-pound salmon and Bill’s biggest salmon was a measly 38 pounds, from the Kenai River.
She was an amazing mother, cookie grandma and the best wife we could ever ask for. She is already sorely missed by all. We know she’s in a better place and we’ll see her when God calls us home.
Special thanks go to granddaughter, Auri Guggenmos; grandson, Chris Wisecup; and caregiver, Sandee Bellew.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bill Wisecup; son, Tim Zeller; daughters, Lorie Lanig, Peggy Aguilera, Julie Mason and Patty Ellis; best friend and cousin, Sherold Suffert; sister, Mary Ann Hanslovan; sister-in-law, Beverly Misner; 17 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. She was known as “Cookie Grandma”
She was preceded by son, Ricky David Wisecup; parents, Don and Irene Misner; brother, Donnie Misner; sisters, Barbara Hayes and Janet Venard.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, at Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany. Reception will follow at Albany Eagles Club.
Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to the Alzheimer Fund Care of Albany Eagles No. 2255.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).