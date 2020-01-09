January 1, 1942 — December 20, 2019

Donna Mae Liday, 77, of Coos Bay, was born January 1, 1942, in Madera, California, the daughter of Raymond and Addie Belle (Spires) Berry. She passed away peacefully December 20, 2019. at RiverBend Hospital in Springfield surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with renal disease.

Donna lived in the Albany area for 47 years where she worked as a checker at Roth’s Supermarket for 17 years and then has made her home in Coos Bay for the last 30 years.

Donna stayed busy canning anything she could get into a jar, gardening and working in her flower beds, volunteering at the local food bank and the S.T.E.P. program. She loved hunting, fishing and camping. Donna had also skippered a commercial fishing boat for 8 years.

Donna is survived by her husband, Carl Liday; sons Shawn Tow and Curt Liday; daughters Rhonda Fiske and Kathy Spencer; two grandchildren, Jessica Fiske and Kelsie and his wife Schae Spencer; three great-grandchildren and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.

Cremation rites have been held. A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon.

