Donna Lewis

May 18, 1942 – October 29, 2020

Donna Jean Lewis (Robnett) was born in Corvallis Oregon on May 18, 1942 to Charles and Virginia Robnett (spurlin). The Lord Jesus Christ called her home on October 29, 2020.

She attended Corvallis High School, graduating in 1960. She then went to Linfield College for a term. In 1961 she enrolled in Merritt Davis Business School in Salem, Oregon. This is where she had her first apartment.

In July 1962 she met her husband Kenneth at her best friend's wedding. In December of that year, Ken asked her to marry him. Donna and Ken were married on July 21st 1963 at the same church where they met, The First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. Coincidentally Donna's mother and father met at this same church. Ken passed away from complications with Leukemia in 1991.

Donna enjoyed summers sailing, swimming and camping at Fern Ridge Lake as a family. She enjoyed playing games and trips to the Oregon coast. She played bridge regularly and was always up for a good game of cards.Donna loved her dogs and cats tremendously. She always had a dog and at least one cat, but often more. She came home from work, on more than one occasion, with a stray kitty that needed a home. Always a tender heart!