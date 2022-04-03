Donna Lee Marrs

October 7, 1946 - February 11, 2022

In Loving Memory

Donna, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, and friend who lived a beautiful life from start to end.

Donna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family February 11, 2022.

Donna Bitterman (Marrs) was born October 7, 1946, to Harry and Dorothy Bitterman in Woodburn, Oregon, and lived most of her life in Lebanon, Oregon.

Donna married George Marrs on May 2, 1975; they were married for 47 wonderful years. Donna was all about family, you never left her house without a full belly and a hug, she loved family get-togethers, spoiling her grandkids, she loved camping, gardening, bowling, she was a loving, giving, and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, and friend.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dororthy Bitterman; son Rob Slupe and granddaughter Breanna Marrs.

Donna is survived by her husband George Marrs; her brother Hall Bitterman; her sisters Ann Palmer, Barbara Thompson and Gloria Thomas; her son Rick and his wife Brenda Slupe; daughter-in-law Carol Slupe; her son Brad and his wife Rhonda Marrs; her son Tracy and his wife Kim Marrs; her daughter Joanne and her husband Bill Edmondson; her seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as extended family.

She will be deeply missed.