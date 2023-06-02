Novembe 16, 1940 - May 13, 2023

TANGENT, OR - Donna Lea Butler, residing in Tangent, OR passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the age of 82, from natural causes.

Donna Lea was born to Donald Tremble Brady and Glena Vee Brady on November 16, 1940 in Joplin, Missouri. Donna moved west with her family as a child graduating from Victor Valley High School in 1958. After graduating she married John Charles Butler of Dayton, Ohio and went on to have two beautiful children. Donna enjoyed traveling and cooking, often being a favorite at potlucks and making enough food to feed an army. She loved jazz music, was an avid reader, coffee lover and fierce scrabble player. She was tenacious and sharp-witted until her last moments here.

Donna was proud to have worked as an OSHA Compliance Officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, CA for over 20 years before retiring to spend more time with her family. After retirement she casually worked for Soutars and enjoyed doing dealer trades in new vehicles across state lines, all while trying to avoid being caught with her "lead foot." She remained close with many classmates and co-workers over the years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Glena Brady, her brothers Terry Brady and Roy Keith Brady, and survived by her two children, John Randall (Randy) Butler (partner Jenevieve Webb) and Dawn Butler Stalnaker (spouse Zane (Tal) Stalnaker) of Barstow, CA, her grandchildren, Jessica Walker-Wyse and family of Corvallis, OR, Jennifer Gladish and family of Seattle, WA, Jasmine Magoon of Utah, and Jeremiah Tanner of Newberry Springs, CA and six great-grandchildren who affectionately called her GiGi.

She is also survived by her sister Lisa Owens (spouse Keith Owens) of Red Bluff, CA.

The family would like to thank the Chestnut House of Tangent, OR for their compassionate care and assistance. They also thank Evergreen Hospice for providing much needed support and guidance during a difficult time.

Her remains will be flown back and put to rest in Santa Barbara, CA where she spent time as a child and often shared as the home of her happiest memories. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.