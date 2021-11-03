March 24, 1930 – October 31, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Joyce Ray announces her passing on October 31, 2021 at the age of 91. Joyce was a long-time Linn County resident, and long-time member of the Lebanon and Albany chapters of Beta Sigma Phi.

She had been employed by the Lebanon Express and Albany Democrat Herald newspapers for 28 years, before going to work in the office at the Children's Farm Home in Corvallis for an additional 22 years. Joyce retired on her 79th birthday.

Joyce was married to Jerry Lee Ray for 32 years, and later married Roy Lee Campbell for 12 years. Both preceded her in death.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Sanda and Gary Forbis, her daughter-in-law, Deborah Wilson, three grandchildren and their families, including seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Sturgis and sister-in-law, Alisa Sturgis. She is preceded in death by her son, Duane Ray.

A Celebration of Life will be held for both Duane and Joyce on November 13, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the VFW Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. Flowers or expressions of sympathy can be sent to the VFW in care of Heather Rush.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.