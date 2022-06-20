Donna Jobe

May 19, 1936 - June 15, 2022

Donna Jobe died June 15, 2022 at her home in Philomath, Oregon. She was born May 19, 1936, in Corvallis, to Lelin (Buster) and Alice Anderson Haines.

She moved with her family to Alsea in 1945, and attended Alsea Schools. She married Richard L. Sutter in 1953 and the couple lived in Corvallis while Richard attended Oregon State College. They lived two years in Coquille and two years in Sweet Home while Richard was teaching school. They returned to Corvallis, and then moved to Albany in 1963. Richard died in 1971.

In 1972 Donna married James (Jimmy) Gee. They lived in Philomath, where Jimmy died in 1990. Donna moved back to Corvallis, and in 1996 she married Rick Jobe. They moved to Tangent in 2002, then to Philomath in November 2012, where Rick died a month later.

She is survived by her children, Rick and Deby Sutter of Kennewick, Washington; Rob Sutter and Jimmy Griffin of Philomath; and Russ and Karen Sutter of Vancouver, Washington; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ted Haines of Kelso, Washington, and Joe Haines of Redmond, and two sisters, Karen Butler of Independence and Susie Castleman of Casa Grande, Arizona.

At her family's request, there will be no service.