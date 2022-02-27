Donna Jessie Sapp

Donna was raised on the shores of the Columbia River Gorge by her parents Charles Custer Wilson and Rebekah Lucy Kirk Wilson, along with her older brother Charles. After graduating from Rufus High School, she began attending Oregon State College. There she met her husband, Loren "Weed" Sapp, who preceded her in death in 2013. They raised their family in Dallas, Oregon, as owners of Starlite Lanes bowling alley. They relocated to Corvallis, Oregon in 1978, to be closer to Sapp Brother's Logging in Alsea, Oregon. They remained in Corvallis until Loren's death. She lived her last years in Albany.