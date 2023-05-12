December 7, 1932 - April 16, 2023

Donna Jeanne Hillebrand Allen was born December 7, 1932, to Eddie Edwin Hillebrand and Rose Elizabeth Gregor Hillebrand in Madison, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood in Madison and met her future husband, Thomas Cort Allen, Jr at a Methodist church youth group picnic when she was 12 years old. They got married on June 27, 1953. Donna graduated from Madison's East High School in 1950 and earned her bachelor's degree at Oregon State University in 1968. She worked as a tax consultant for H&R Block and then started her own tax consulting business, Allen & Allen, that she ran until she retired.

She and her husband lived in Davis, California, Frederick, Maryland, and Sunnyvale, California before they moved to Corvallis Oregon in 1962. They lived in Corvallis for 53 years. After they both retired they became "rain birds" and lived in Green Valley Arizona for five months out of the year. In 2015 they moved to Lacey, Washington to be near their family.

Donna had a very active civil, social, and church life. She was a member of the Handweaver's Guild, Altrusa, and The League of Women Voters. She had sung in the church choir and acted as church treasurer. She played the bassoon, piano, and organ. She loved going to concerts, plays, and the opera. Donna was very well known for creating a neighborhood community wherever she lived. She was a gracious hostess and a warm caring friend.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Thomas Cort Allen Jr, her sister Mary Lou Hillebrand Loftus (Lake Geneva, WI), her daughter Kathleen Deanne Allen (Green Valley, Arizona), her granddaughter Nicole Lorraine Allen Boyd (Cleveland, Texas), her grandson Andrew Cort Gillispie (Albuquerque, New Mexico), and five great-grandchildren: Alexander, Allison, Brody, Penelope, and Thomas.

Donna's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Lacey Presbyterian Church at 4:00 pm. There will be a reception following the service at the Panorama restaurant Seventeen51 in Lacey from 5:30-7:00 pm. She will be interred at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Benton Community Foundation's Tom & Donna Allen Fund (https://bcfgives.org), which supports college scholarships and local community charities.