Donna Goin

Donna Mae Lee (Carswell) Goin was born to George M. and Patsy V. in Annandale Minnesota on March 22, 1937, and was the oldest of 6 kids. Donna moved to Oregon in 1967 and married the love of her life James W Goin on August 1, 1968 in a small intimate ceremony. Donna, James and their 3 children (Steven, Vicki & Laura) settled in Jefferson Oregon in March of 1972, the house was her birthday gift that year.

In 1986 Donna took it upon herself to open up Jefferson’s 1st and only food bank (at that time). From that time through 2015, Donna provided the small town of Jefferson and surrounding areas food, clothing, furnishings & mentoring. And every year she ran a very successful toy drive to ensure that the children of these communities were never without presents under the tree. Donna loved travel, square dancing, coffee with friends, the Mint Festival, her ever growing frog collection and being everyone’s “Mema”. Donna had a skill that allowed her to be what everyone needed and touched the hearts and lives of so many throughout the years.