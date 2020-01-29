Donna Faye Lindstrom

July 25, 1930 – January 15, 2020

Donna F. Lindstrom, of Albany, passed away January 15, 2020. The former Corvallis resident she was 89.

Donna was born in Tarkio, Missouri to Vernal and Helen Horn. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1948, working for the telephone company in Clarinda before moving to Oregon in 1951.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donna married Ivar Jack Lindstrom on May 24, 1954 in Corvallis. She worked in the telephone offices in Albany and Corvallis until the birth of their first child. They celebrated their 50th anniversary before Jack passed away in 2004. She lived in Corvallis 65 years before moving to Albany in 2016.

Survivors include son Eric Lindstrom of Albany; daughter Dianna, son-in-law Steve and grandson Rob Fenstermacher of Battle Ground, Washington; sister Betty Minor of Clarinda, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, brother Donald and sister Vernine.

Please leave your thoughts and memories at

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Lindstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.