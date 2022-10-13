Donna Britta Smalley (nee Yancey)

Dec. 9, 1936 – Oct. 11, 2022

Donna Smalley, 85, passed away at her home in Brownsville on October 11, 2022. Born in Long Beach, CA on December 9, 1936, the only child of Donald Yancey and Britta Yancey (nee McGee). They were long time residents of the greater Albany, Oregon area.

Donna met her future husband Donald “Don” Smalley while in grade school and he carried her books home for her. Both attended Albany High School and graduated in 1955. At the age of eighteen, Don joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country for four years. Donna attended and graduated Oregon State University and studied home economics and became a teacher. Towards the end of Don’s Air Force service, they married, and Donna accompanied Don to Great Falls, MT. After Don’s separation from the Airforce, the couple returned to Albany, OR.

Donna graduated Oregon State University and taught home economics for a year and then became a homemaker and raised their two sons. The family moved to Brownsville, Oregon in 1973. Donna taught part time at Linn Benton Community College for a time. Donna became interested in Genealogy and pursued the hunt to find near and distant ancestors. She was active with the Brownsville Library, the Brownsville Study Club and numerous textile artistic and craft activities.

Her husband Don preceded her in death in March of 2019, She is survived by her sons: Lance Alan Smalley of Colville, WA; Darrick Donald Smalley of Seattle and Chattaroy, WA; grandson, Kellen Dane Smalley, and great-grandson Dane Levi Smalley.

A graveside service will be held on October 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Riverside Cemetery in Albany, OR. Please feel free to attend. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at fisherfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the “Friends of the Brownsville Community Library”, c/o Brownsville Community Library P.O. Box 68 Brownsville, Oregon 97327.