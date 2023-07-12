ALBANY - Donn Noel Settles, 67, of Albany, OR peacefully passed away at home on June 28, 2023.

Donn was born in Corvallis, OR to Orval and Joyce Settles on December 25, 1955. He was raised in Blodgett, OR and attended Blodgett Elementary where he formed several life-long friendships. Donn and his family moved to Philomath while in Middle School where he continued his education, graduating from Philomath High School in 1974. He enjoyed auto and metal shop and lettered in basketball and cross country. He married Susan St. Clair August 2, 1980 in Philomath.

Donn had a dry sense of humor and always a witty comeback resulting in laughter. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed motorcycle and ATV riding, old cars, hunting, fishing and camping.

Donn worked as a millwright for Greenberry Tank & Iron for many years then moved to T-Plus Steel Fabricators in 1999 where he retired in 2014 due to his health. Donn became a member of Northwest Ironworkers Local 29 and International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers in 2002.

In 1983 Donn received a kidney transplant, one of the first few hundred performed at Oregon Health Sciences University. The kidney was a live donation given by his brother Gary Settles. His transplanted kidney lasted nearly 40 years, twice as long as normally expected.

Donn is preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Joyce Settles, brothers Gary and Gay Settles and brother-in-law, Terry Melton.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue, daughter Sara, son-in-law Ryan Howell, grandson Hudson Howell, son Joshua Settles and sister Donna Melton. He had several brother and sisters-in-laws, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Donn's Life will be held Saturday, August 12, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Consumer Power Building, 6990 West Hills Road, Philomath, OR 97370.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to The Shedd Cemetery, PO Box 99, Shedd, OR 97377 or c/o Fisher Funeral Home, PO Box 156, Albany, OR 97321