Donita Anne McKinnon

June 17, 1953 - May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Donny McKinnon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital surrounded by family and close friends at age 67.

Donny was born June 17, 1953, in Lebanon to Wendell A. and Deloris A. (Curtis) Moore. She grew up in Sweet Home with her parents and five brothers. Donny married William "Bill" McKinnon on September 29, 1973, and they shared 47 blessed years together. Donny and Bill raised three wonderful children together: Jason, Amanda, and Jennifer. Donny had the biggest smile, the biggest heart, the biggest hug and she welcomed all strangers as friends. Donny received so much love from her parents that she passed this onto everyone she met. Donny believed no one should be alone during the holidays, she always had a place for them at her table. Donny passed on many traditions to her kids and grandkids such as cooking, sewing and gardening. Donny was famous for her flowers and all the canning she would do. Family never left her house hungry.