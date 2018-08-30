1935 — 2018
Donald Willis Powell of Corvallis passed away at Conifer House on August 27, 2018.
Donald was born an only child to Lee Alexander Powell and Garland Schmidt Powell on February 22, 1935, in Corvallis. His parents were both teachers. When he was young, he lived in several cities around the state of Oregon.
They finally settled back in Corvallis after the death of his grandfather. Don graduated from Corvallis High School in 1953, where he played football and basketball, and Oregon State College in 1958 with a degree in Landscape Architecture.
He spent a six month stint in the army in 1957-58 and several years in reserves. Upon graduation, Don and two of his buddies opened a nursery and landscape business in Gig Harbor, Washington.
Don married Sandra Jean Nichols on August 5, 1961, in Gig Harbor.
In 1962, Don and Sandra moved to Corvallis to assist in the operation of Garland Nursery, then owned by his mother. Don brought his talents to the business. He did landscape design, eventually employing several designers. This increased into a landscape construction business. Don and Sandra worked side by side for 50 years running Garland Nursery.
Over the years, Don served his community and industry as a member of the Benton County Parks Commission, a member of the Corvallis Association of Homebuilders, a charter member of the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, President of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, and President of the Retail Chapter of the OAN. In addition, he was part of the original committee to start the Oregon Garden in Silverton and a founder of Northwest Nursery Buyers Association.
Don is survived by his wife, Sandra; son Lee Allen Powell (Linda); two daughters, Brenda Powell (Mitch Brown) and Erica Powell Kaminskas (Jim); and two granddaughters, Madeline (Taylor Doolen) and Cali.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lumina Hospice or Heartland Humane Society, c/o McHenry Funeral Home: 206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR 97330.
