July 15, 1941 - August 22, 2021

Donald Wayne Holtan, Associate Professor of Animal Science at Oregon State University, passed away August 22, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born July 15, 1941, at a midwife's house in rural North Dakota, Don spent his childhood on the family's pioneer-style cattle and wheat ranch in the middle of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. He attended college at North Dakota State University, later receiving his MA and PhD in Reproductive Physiology from Washington State University.

In 1974 he presented his research at the inaugural International Symposium on Equine Reproduction in Cambridge, England. He and his wife Kathy enjoyed the opportunity to travel every four years for these symposia, and they continued to travel after his retirement. His favorite places included Canada, France, South Africa, Brazil, and especially England where they had lived for a year during a research sabbatical.

Don is survived by wife Kathy, daughters Kye and Karen, four siblings, three grandchildren, and a large extended family, as well as many cherished colleagues and friends, who all brought enjoyment and meaning to Don's life.

A colorful, casual, outdoor celebration of life and picnic supper will be held at the Holtan's farm Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.