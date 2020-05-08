Donald Wayne Fye

Donald Wayne Fye

{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Wayne Fye

Pops Fye

January 29, 1936 — April 24, 2020

Donald Wayne Fye, 84, was born in rural Des Moines County Iowa on January 29, 1936. Donald passed away in Reno, Nevada on April 24, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Lebanon, Oregon.

Don was a Navy veteran. He was a lifetime truck driver, he loved the big trucks and the open road. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, he also loved to bowl.

Lovingly known as “Pops” he was preceded in death by his "Love", wife Bobbie and their Pandy. Pops leaves behind seven children, Renee Williams (Abbott), Dan Fye (Liz), Diana Fye/Sandlin (Mike), Ruth Dodge (Landon), Cliff (Mickey), Rick Christian (Cynthia), and Kathi Corbin. Also, 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Pops was also blessed with a large extended family and many friends.

Our Pops is on the road to Heaven in a semi!!!

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Fye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News