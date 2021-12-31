December 3, 1930 - December 26, 2021

Donald Wayne Brudvig passed away after a short (non-COVID) illness, in the Critical Care Unit at Lebanon Samaritan Hospital on December 26. Dad reminded us that morning that he was born during a blizzard. He similarly passed away during a rare Christmas snowstorm. He was surrounded by the love and support of all 20 members of his family, who held his hand, or had a hand on him, while praying, singing, and listening to music. His strong heart kept beating long after he took his last breath.

Don was born on December 3, 1930 in Yankton, South Dakota. He was the youngest child of Christianna (Berg) and Alfred Brudvig with seven siblings: Nels, Elmer, Art, Evelyn, Berniece, Olive and Ann. His father was a farm laborer, his mother a housewife. Growing up during the Depression, Don shared a bed with several siblings, and actually DID walk through snowstorms, to the outhouse, and through corn fields to get to school. Don was very proud of his Yankton beginnings and told many stories of his time growing up in this community, taking several trips during his life back to Yankton, and visiting the house he grew up in, which in later years, he searched for and found on Google Maps, hoping to get back there someday.

Don attended school in Yankton, until his family relocated to Portland, Oregon, following the older boys in the family who had hopped a train searching for opportunities. They loaded the car up reminiscent of "Grapes of Wrath." Alfred found a job as the boiler room operator in the Walnut Park theater on Hawthorne Street in Portland where Don eventually worked as a janitor with one of his buddies. He told stories of gathering cigarette butts and remaining sips of alcohol discarded by patrons, which they stored in bottles to later "party" with. His children and grandchildren loved hearing the many stories about his days with his friends and their many escapades.

Don attended Grant High in Portland until his family moved back to Yankton. Eventually he stayed in Yankton when his parents returned to Oregon, living with a life-long friend and his family so he could finish his senior year of high school. Upon graduation, Don joined the Army after hearing that his ROTC unit buddies had enlisted when the Korean War broke out. He was in the Army for 21 months. He spent infantry school at Ft. Benning in Georgia, and eventually was assigned duty at Fort Richardson in Alaska. Don was honorably discharged from the Army on July 26, 1952.

Once back in Portland, Don spent time with his family, babysitting nieces and nephews, as his older siblings were working, not just in the Portland area, but in Texas and California. Eventually, Don started school under the GI Bill first at Vanport Community College, finishing up at Lewis and Clark College. He was the only one in his family to attend college, graduating with a Business degree. He earned his Certified Public Accounting certificate after graduation.

He accepted a position with an accounting firm in Portland. On the first day he walked through the door to start his life-long career as a CPA, he caught the eye of Shirley Mae Bone. Shirley graduated from Oregon State College with a degree in secretarial science, and was living the dream as a young college graduate in Portland with her best friend Elaine. Don's life was about to change, in so many ways, and they both knew it.

On a spring day, May 26, 1957, Don and Shirley were married in Forest Grove, her hometown. She was an only child of a pharmacist father and a housewife mother. They spent their honeymoon at Harrison Hot Springs in Canada where on their 50th anniversary they would take their entire family to celebrate.

In May 1959, Don and Shirley's life changed with the addition of their first born, Julianne. Just over a year later, in October 1961, their second daughter, Christi, was born. Shortly after, Don heard of an opportunity in Albany. He went for an interview, accepted the position and started to commute to Albany from Lake Oswego. Don and Shirley eventually moved their small family, and set out looking for the perfect home. They looked at several homes, but it wasn't until they found the old white house across from the small park in the downtown historic district, that they knew they had found their home. Especially Shirley, for once they had settled in, she became reacquainted with many friends she had met while attending Oregon State, and had joined several social and philanthropic organizations. However, about a year later, Don decided he was not professionally happy and he approached Shirley about moving back to their home in Lake Oswego (which they had rented to friends). Shirley cried and pleaded to stay. Their decision was made. And this would begin the fulfillment of their lifelong dreams and plans to build a family in the home that they found. Don contacted a college friend, Malcolm Baker, and they partnered in what would become Brudvig Baker & Co.

In July 1962 their son, William, was born. He decided to come quickly and thank goodness they lived in the same neighborhood as the hospital! Second son, Robert, followed in June 1966. Later, in March 1971, daughter Jenny completed the family. These new additions, also meant the expansion of the old white house. A family room was added previously, but now a bedroom was added above. The neighbors liked to comment that the Brudvigs must be adding to the family as another room was being added to the house.

Over the years, Don became very successful, not just with the firm, but also with civic activities. He was on the Board of Directors for the Boys Club where he and his fellow board members hired the eventual long time Manager Ron Loney and he was also a volunteer and mentor to kids who spent time at the ABGC. He was also a member of Rotary, Takena Kiwanis, The Woodpeckers, and the Jaycees. He held assorted positions on boards and committees, his number was 66 (which his children and grandchildren learned to use when ordering food) at Springhill Country Club serving on the board of directors more than once. It also includes his church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, usher, and council member at Faith Lutheran Church. In the 1970s, he served on the Albany School Board for many years. In 1978, Future Savings and Loan was organized by he and other Albany businessmen. In 1980 Don was approached by other civic leaders and was asked to run for Mayor of Albany, which he did, and won. This began a two-term stint as Mayor. During this time, the Dave Clark trail was created along the waterfront. The historic center of Albany was created. Monteith Riverfront Park was developing. Programs were put in place to encourage growth and preservation of Albany's oldest buildings. Albany was named an "All American City," and after his four-year service as Mayor was over, he traveled to Washington DC with the new Mayor, Tom Holman, to accept this prestigious award. Other awards he received, during his professional career include: First Citizen for Outstanding Service by the Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees Presidential Award of Honor, and he was a Founder and Treasurer of the Albany Millersburg Economic Development Corp.

Most recently, Don was involved in forming a committee to aggressively fundraise for a building for the Albany Carousel. He was very proud of this accomplishment he and his fellow co-fundraisers achieved, which resulted in a beautiful home for the animals the carousel artists created, and a staple for the downtown district. Another endeavor Don was proud of, was his involvement with Driftwood Shores Resort in Florence. For over 40 years Don was a member of the Board, serving as Treasurer, an important role providing guidance on the best way to improve on this investment. It was his idea to sell the units and create a rental pool where owners would profit. Don and Shirley traveled to DWS once a month for many years for board meetings, and staying in the unit that they owned.

Don was not just a successful family man, business owner, and steward of his community. He was a very thoughtful and honest man, and a very good artist. Unassuming, and for fun, he painted many paintings for his family, including a painting of Bruvik, his ancestral village in Norway where he and Shirley stayed for a month and were visited by all their children. Years later, four of their grandchildren traveled there together. He duplicated this painting many times to give as gifts, not just for his children, but for his nieces and nephews as well. Other paintings, in addition to Bruvik, include pictures of the park across the street, the family home, the view from the family cabin in Yachats, and family pets. These paintings are treasures for all of us lucky enough to be recipients.

In 1962, Don and Shirley set out to find property along the Oregon Coast. This search brought them to a plot of land one lot up from the beach. A pre-fabricated home kit was purchased from a company in Albany that was located across the street from Don's office, and moved to the site where it was put together by Don, his two brothers-in-law, and a couple of friends. This small cabin would grow in the years to come, much like the house in Albany, with rooms added on to meet the needs of the growing family. This became the family's most treasured spot. Don and Shirley's favorite times were with their family, at the cabin, on the deck, playing cards, listening to music (especially Jimmy Buffett), and enjoying the fruits of their labor, and the legacy that they have created.

His survivors include: Julianne Meier (Mike Spangler), of Albany, Christi Clark (Doug), of Albany, Bill Brudvig (Chris), of Plattsburgh New York, Bob Brudvig (Jeanette), of Albany, and Jenny Irish (Carlin), of Beaverton. Grandchildren include Tony Meier (Kristen Bauld), of Tualatin, Carrianne Meier (Damian Baxter), of Albany, Lindsey Brudvig (Kyle Nelson), of West Hartford, Conneticut, Elizabeth Clark, of Eugene, Katie Brudvig, of Albany, and Helen and Lauren Irish, of Beaverton. He also leaves many grand-dogs whom he loved: Jimbo, Phozzy, Hoodoo, Susie, Jemma, Buddy, and Benny. Those who passed before him include Shirley, his wife of 64 years, son-in-law, Perry Meier, his siblings, his parents, his in-laws, a nephew, and many dear friends.

On Christmas Day, Don summoned the entire family to gather in his hospital room to witness the engagement proposal between his oldest granddaughter, Carrianne, and her partner, Damian. This was one of three engagements he would celebrate this year in his family as his only grandson, Tony, and partner, Kristen, will be married late October, and his granddaughter, Lindsey, and partner, Kyle, will be married in 2023. While we know he wanted to be there for these events, and other important upcoming events for his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie, Helen, and Lauren, we know that he and our Mom/Mama will be in attendance and present for all the achievements made in our family, as that is the kind of parents and grandparents they were. Our Dad was always right in everything he did. Our Mom was the glue. They will both be forever truly missed by us all.

A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Albany on January 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Albany Boys and Girls Club, Albany Carousel, or Faith Lutheran Church, c/o Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Online condolences for the family may be sent at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.