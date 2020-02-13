Donald Wagner Rea

Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46, first in North Dakota, where he was baptized at 18 in his adoptive church in Valley City (writing his mother to ask her blessing), Chicago, and then in Frederick, Md. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Linfield College in 1949 and his Master’s Degree at George Williams College in Chicago in 1953. Don was introduced to the YMCA while at Linfield, and went on to a 26-year career with the organization, starting in Helena in 1950. In 1951 he went to work at YMCA Camp Manitowish in northern Wisconsin, where on his first day he met the camp secretary, Elizabeth Neumann. Don and a friend invited Elizabeth and a friend on a double date; Don’s friend was first paired with Elizabeth, but they immediately sensed they had each other’s’ hearts, and a lifelong romance began in the Northwood’s. Manitowish was a spiritual home for Don and Liz.