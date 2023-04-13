March 16, 1931 – April 7, 2023

Donald Thomas Kerr, MD, DVM, passed away Friday, April 7 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. He was 92. Born in Glendale, California on March 16, 1931 to David and Mary (Thomas) Kerr, Don grew up in Ashland, Oregon where his family owned and operated Kerr's Meats for many years. He graduated from Ashland High where he was active in debate team and tennis. He was a founding member of the 4H Bellevue Beef Club which led to many awards and his interest in caring for all God's creatures.

Don received his degree in Veterinary Medicine from Colorado A&M in 1955. While studying in Fort Collins, he played varsity tennis, was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and served in Army ROTC. He met his future wife, fellow student Barbara Jean Thompson, while at Colorado A&M. They married in 1955 in her hometown of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University in 1963 and went on to intern at Fort Benning, Georgia. Upon completing his service, he joined the Seaside Clinic and then moved into private practice in Albany in 1970. His last ten years of medical practice were with the Corvallis Clinic.

Don was a life-long learner. He played the piano and accordion beautifully and was a long-time member of the Albany Tennis Club. He and Barbara enjoyed 60 happy years together. They traveled extensively, visiting six continents.

Don was preceded in death by infant son Bruce and his beloved wife Barbara. He is survived by daughters Ann Light (Terrence) of Terrebonne and Susan Wilson (Griff) of Portland, son David Kerr of Corvallis, grandchildren Ian and Hailey Light, and brother Larry (Molly) Kerr of Medford.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Quail Run at Mennonite Village for their loving care of Don. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Village Foundation, 5353 Columbus St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.