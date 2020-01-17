Donald Thomas Hostetler

July 9, 1930 — January 13, 2020

Don was born at home to Forrest and Doris Hostetler on July 9, 1930 in Lebanon, where he graduated from High School in 1948.

After graduation Don joined the Navy, and became a third-class radar radio operator serving in the Atlantic fleet.

On leave in Philadelphia he met Dorothy Taylor whom he married December 1, 1951. Don retired from the Navy in 1952.

After the Navy, they moved back to Oregon where he took advantage of the GI Bill to get vocational training in Eugene for the communications industry. It was in Eugene that they started a family, Gary in 1954, Jeff in 1956 and Tim in 1957.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1958, he took a Job as a lineman with Southern Pacific Railroad for a short time but soon moved back to Eugene to work for Teleprompter Cable which later became Liberty Cable. In 1960 Dot gave birth to their last child, Terri.

In his career with cable TV, Don worked in Eugene, Corvallis, Newport, Lebanon and Sweet Home.

They made their home in Eugene, and then Corvallis, where they enjoyed family, friends, and shared a love of the outdoors. They enjoyed dancing and traveling with their RV.