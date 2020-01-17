Donald Thomas Hostetler

July 9, 1930 — January 13, 2020
Don was born at home to Forrest and Doris Hostetler on July 9, 1930 in Lebanon, where he graduated from High School in 1948.
After graduation Don joined the Navy, and became a third-class radar radio operator serving in the Atlantic fleet.
On leave in Philadelphia he met Dorothy Taylor whom he married December 1, 1951. Don retired from the Navy in 1952.
After the Navy, they moved back to Oregon where he took advantage of the GI Bill to get vocational training in Eugene for the communications industry. It was in Eugene that they started a family, Gary in 1954, Jeff in 1956 and Tim in 1957.
In 1958, he took a Job as a lineman with Southern Pacific Railroad for a short time but soon moved back to Eugene to work for Teleprompter Cable which later became Liberty Cable. In 1960 Dot gave birth to their last child, Terri.
In his career with cable TV, Don worked in Eugene, Corvallis, Newport, Lebanon and Sweet Home.
They made their home in Eugene, and then Corvallis, where they enjoyed family, friends, and shared a love of the outdoors. They enjoyed dancing and traveling with their RV.
Don was a member of both the Elks and the Lions clubs, receiving the Helen Keller for Humanitarian Services award. He was “Lion of the Year” in 1976 – 1977, and also held the role of President.
Don was preceded in death by his sister Shirley. He is survived by Dorothy, his wife of 68 years; four children: Gary, Jeff, Tim and Terry, and six grandchildren: Eric, Carl, Matthew, Genna, Brooke, and Devon.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com