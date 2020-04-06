× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 15, 1941 – April 2, 2020

Donald Robert Stacey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 2, 2020 at his home in Albany, at the age of 78 following a four-year struggle with lung cancer.

Don was born April 15, 1941 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He graduated from Cottage Grove High, worked for the American Plywood Association for 35 years and retired in 2003.

Don married his wife and best friend, Shirley, on December 10, 2001. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to Arizona in their motorhome where they spent time riding their ATV.

Don is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cindy Abbott (Mark); stepchildren George Nylen, Kim Nylen, Michelle Nylen and Dusten Slocum; grandsons Luke Abbott (McKell) and Jake Abbott (Cody); and great grandson, Boone Abbott. He was expecting a second great grandson, Bruer Abbott, in May 2020.

A private interment will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, Oregon..

