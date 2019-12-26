November 14, 1930 - December 13, 2019

Donald Ray Gallogly, 89, of Sweet Home passed away in Albany Friday. He was born in Highland Park, California to Ronald and Lillian Ruth (Maynard) Gallogly.

He served in the United States Air Force in Amarillo, Texas from 1954 - 1958. He was an Airman 1st Class.

Donald moved to the Sweet Home area in early 1960’s and bought a farm on Highway 228 near Holley. He worked at Linn Gear, Co. in Lebanon.

He married Alice Grace (Rose) Knurowski on June 12, 1966.

In the early 70’s he opened a machine and custom fabrication shop with Bill Wheeler on 18th street in Sweet Home. In 1975 he bought 960 acres in North Lake County and built an alfalfa hay farm. He moved back to the Willamette Valley in 1987 and bought Slip-N-Snip Scissors from Ed Selander.

Donald served as Exalted Ruler of the Sweet Home Elks Lodge in 1998 and 1999.

He was, at various times, a classic car enthusiast, a private pilot, a world traveler, a camper, and a local politician.