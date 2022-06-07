Donald Ray Albright

March 28, 1942 - May 11, 2022

Donald was born March 28, 1942, at his aunt's house in Oklahoma near Rogers, Arkansas, to Henry Ray Albright and Lillian Juanita Albright. The family moved to Albany in 1952 and he graduated from Albany Union High School in 1959. He then was a member of the Oregon National Guard for a few years.

He married Wilma Sheppard on June 10, 1962, and they were blessed with three beautiful daughters.

During Don's career, he was employed at Veals Chair Factory, ran Tower Grove Service Station, and sold cars for Taylor-Johnson, before ending up at Albany Paper Mill, working there from 1967 to 2000. Later in life, Don also owned and ran the Pink Elephant Gift and Hobby Shop.

Don, along with Wilma, was very active in the Albany community. He was the Jaycees Key Man in 1967 and recognized as Jr. First Citizen in 1975, and one of the Jaycees five outstanding young men in 1976. He served as the Timber Carnival President in 1971 and helped bring back the Linn County Fair in 1976. Don was a member of the East Albany Lions and enjoyed helping with pancake feeds, was one of the founders of Christmas Storybook Land, and spearheaded Albany's Heritage Days Bicentennial celebration. They both volunteered at local schools with Don serving as PTA President. He spent time at Albany Helping Hands, coached many years for YMCA and the Albany Boys and Girls Club, taught hunters' safety, and woodshop classes. Don enjoyed volunteering at the Historic Carousel giving tours and entertaining for parties and events as a clown. He and Wilma were busy helping and serving in many ways and places not listed here, as they wanted to give back to Albany, the community they lived in.

Don and Wilma were active in the First Christian Church and were honored in 2015, after volunteering for the weekly community meal, being an auctioneer for the annual church auction, serving on the mission committee, and in many other ways.

Don was also an avid Oregon Duck fan.

Don is survived by his wife, Wilma, and daughters Donna Cox (Chris), Debbie Carlson (Mike), and grandson Jacob Blecker, as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Diane Renee.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com. Memorial Contributions may be made in Donald's name to Christmas Storybook Land, Albany Helping Hands, or Albany Historic Carousel and Museum.