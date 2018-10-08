April 4, 1958 — September 21, 2018
Donald R. Whisenhunt, 60, had his life taken from him on September 21, 2018, in Tangent, Oregon.
Don was born April 4, 1958, in Portland, Oregon. From his birth to his death, Don was known for his willingness to help others and his kind and gentle spirit, especially around children.
Don worked for 38 years as a mechanic for McLagan Farms (3M) / Stalford Seed Farms. It seemed that there was nothing that needed fix-in that Don couldn’t fix. He could be found most days either in the fields or at the shop with his head buried inside a combine, windrower, tractor or truck. When he wasn’t there, he was helping friends and family with his knowledge of mechanics and saving them thousands of dollars over the years.
He was a life-long OSU Beaver fan and enjoyed flying the Beaver flag at his house in Tangent. As you can imagine, his favorite color was “Beaver Orange.”
Don’s greatest joy was spending time with his and Laurie’s kids and grandkids. The grandchildren always looked forward to a ride on the Gator or riding mower with Papa. He was known by many of his nieces and nephews as “Uncle Num-Num”, as he always had a stash of some sort of candy on him or within close proximity to hand out.
He is desperately missed by many.
Don is survived by his Mom, Doris Whisenhunt; his children, Marc Whisenhunt, Tami Fulbright, Tom Whisenhunt and Lacy Hanussak; sister, Barbara Koontz; and brothers, Ron Whisenhunt and Andy Paul Whisenhunt. In addition, his longtime partner and love, Laurie Brunson; her kids; Danielle Stagnoli, Curtis Atchley, Natalie Calahan and Kyle Atchley; plus numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family invites all of you who knew Don to join them in a celebration of life to be held at 1 p.m. on October 20 at the McLagan Shop (just north of the intersection of McLagan Dr. and Seward Dr. in Tangent). Please bring a salad or dessert to share with others. BBQ will be provided (isn't that just like Don?). Please dress casual (Beaver Orange is preferred) as we will be in a shop (and besides that is what Don would have done).
