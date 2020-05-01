Donald Paul Heintzman

Don was born in Albany to Paul & Dorothy (Houtz) Heintzman. As a youth, he was a member of the local Sea Scouts. He graduated in 1955 from West Albany High School, then joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 & served honorably on the USS Ticonderoga in Japan until 1959. Don then worked at Simpson Timber Mill & Hudson House in Bend, Oregon, as well as Payless in Albany, Oregon. Upon his return to Albany, Don & his wife, Vicky, were co-owners of Albany Saw Works for 3 years. Don was then employed by Hewlett-Packard for the last 16 years of his career, followed by 23 wonderful years of retirement which freed him to fish & hunt to his heart’s content.