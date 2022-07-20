Donald O. Crover

February 2, 1942 - July 17, 2022

Donald Oren Crover went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 17, 2022. He was born February 2, 1942, at St. Helens, Oregon to parents Bill and Elsie Bates Crover. He is the third child of five children, three boys and two girls. He started school at Columbia Heights, then moved to Oakridge, followed by Fairview and later graduated from Sweet Home High School in the class of 1960. His family lived up Wiley Creek and had a small dairy farm that sold jug milk. Don was active in 4-H and it was on a trip to Oregon State that inspired him to attend college there. His college years got interrupted after his junior year, and he joined the Navy in 1966 knowing he was going to be drafted. He was stationed at Guam, Chichi Jima, where he helped transfer the goods and the island back to Japan. He was also sent on special duty to Saipan to help clean up after a typhoon devastated the island. Later he was stationed at Saigon during the Vietnam War. He left the service in 1970 and returned to college to finish his last year, graduating in 1971.

He worked on the Willard Keen farm and was in partnership with Gary Keen. During the off season he did building projects including several seed warehouses in the area. Later he became employed full time at Smith Seeds Services of Halsey for almost 20 years from 1987-2007 as the Warehouse Manager and in shipping and receiving.

After retiring he continued his work on home projects. He loved to put in a large garden enough to feed the neighborhood. He loved reading stories of endurance and overcoming diversity, studied family history and genealogy. He enjoyed hiking, including a climb up South Sisters when he was sixty-six. He and his wife took many trips overseas and throughout the United States and Canada. Some of his favorite places were Israel, Turkey/Greece, River Cruises on the Rhine and four South American countries visiting Machu Picchu and Iguassu Falls. He hosted international students from Japan during several summer months and enjoyed taking them to places in Oregon.

He was interested in missions and took a short-term mission's trip to Nenana, Alaska with Hard Hats for Christ.

He volunteered as the caretaker at Pine Grove Cemetery out of Halsey for over 25 years. He also served on both the Central Linn School District School Board and Brownsville Rural Fire Board.

Don is survived by his wife Marilyn Richey Crover whom he married on June 15, 1974, 48 years ago. Also, his two daughters Laura Pearce (Jeremy) of Lebanon and Rebekah Schneiter (Hans) of Halsey; six grandchildren, Nicole Pearce Moore (Taylor), Tyler Pearce, Ruthie Pearce, Bren Schneiter, Coen Schneiter and Aren Schneiter. His first great-grandson Noah Moore was born July 18, 2022 one day after Don's death.

He is also survived by siblings Howard Crover of Sweet Home, Carolyn Cranson (Ed), of Harrison, Michigan, Wallace Crover (Jean) of Dallas, Texas and Margaret Harbick of Spokane and many nieces and nephews.

Don had a strong faith and loved his God, his family and his many friends. Don had a great sense of humor and a way with words, and we will miss his stories and memories he would share. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

We want to thank his home care givers, Michele Adams, Brandy Hester, Chris Monroy Carson, and Zach Smith. Also, the helpers and aids at Bonaventure Memory Care for all their love, interest and care for Don.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 5th, at 4 p.m., at Brownsville Baptist Church.

The burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m., August 5th with Military Honors.

Casket Bearers: Son in laws: Jeremy Pearce, and Hans Schneiter; Grandsons: Bren, Coen & Aren Schneiter, and Taylor Moore.

Arrangements made by Fisher Funeral Home.