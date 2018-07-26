April 8, 1935 — May 1, 2018
Donald Marvin Groshong passed peacefully surrounded by family in Bend almost one month after turning 83.
Don was born in Corvallis on April 8, 1935, to Marvin and Lucille Groshong. He was the first of four children, raised in the farming community of Oakville. He graduated from Shedd High School in 1953.
Besides being a farm hand for several in the Oakville area, his first job was with the Bureau of Mines in Albany. From there, he worked at his uncle’s custom door factory in Milwaukie, Oregon, until drafted in the US Army in 1957.
After he was discharged from the service he went to work for Superior Veneer Company while he took courses at OSU. Then he began his 30-plus years with Oregon Public Broadcasting as a technical engineer. He retired at age 56.
He met Virginia (Ginny) Lister in the early 1950s through his brothers who were her classmates. They dated until she left for college.
They were married in July of 1957. When he was drafted three months later, they relocated to Georgia where he entered the signal core program at Ft. Gordon. Don was sent to Korea and Ginny came home to Oregon.
Ginny gave birth to Donald Marvin Jr. on April 8, 1959, while Don was in Korea. He returned home in July and Denise Lynn was born April 18, 1960. Randall Keith was planned for December 19, 1963. Then Melissa Colette came May 3, 1969, completing the family.
He loved his family, hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, reading, sports and crossword puzzles, but not necessarily in that order. He had the love of outdoors and the Lord, which led him to become a youth group leader. He could charm any animal out there, but his dogs were extra special.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lucille Groshong; brother, Darwin Groshong; sister, Mary Macy and grandson, Matthew Groshong.
He is survived by wife, Virginia L. Groshong; son, Donald Groshong; daughter, Denise (Groshong) Myrstol (Carl); son, Randall Groshong; daughter, Melissa Groshong (Chance); 13 grandchildren, Brandi, Nicole, Samantha, Kyle, Cassie, Brian, Whitney, Nia, Cameron, Joshua, Madison, Lily and Tanner; three (almost four) great-grandchildren; his youngest brother, Gordan Groshong; a large family of brothers and sisters-in-law along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A service was held at the First Baptist Church of Prineville, Oregon on May 4, 2018. There will be a gravesite service at 11 a.m. August 11 at the Oakville Cemetery.
