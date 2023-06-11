April 16, 1930 - May 17, 2023

Donald M. (Don) Megale, 93, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023 in Boise, Idaho and is now with the Lord.

Born to Italian immigrants in Coos Bay, Oregon on April 16, 1930, Don grew up loving sports. An elite high school athlete, he played tennis and basketball for the Coos Bay Marshfield Pirates. He led the Pirates to three undefeated seasons in tennis, securing 16 individual titles as their number one player. His record earned him a tennis scholarship to Oregon State University where he received his bachelor's degree in education. Later, as a Major in the U.S. Air Force, he was a stand-out member of the Air Force's tennis team. Don received his doctorate in education from the University of Utah.

While at OSU, Don met his future wife Mary Anne Carmody. After marrying in Lakeview, Oregon, they raised six children while Don pursued a career in public education that ranged from elementary to university levels. Don developed a reputation as a winning coach. While at Klamath Union High School in 1958, he led the Pelicans to an unprecedented A1 Basketball Championship, an experience that formed a lifelong bond between Don and his players. He later coached women's and men's varsity tennis at OSU where he was a professor for many years.

Don was a caring father, grandfather, coach, mentor, and friend to many. In retirement, he filled his days with tennis, swimming, gardening, dancing, cooking, and entertaining friends. He played competitive tennis into his eighties and was nationally ranked. An avid and tenacious outdoorsman, he hunted and fished throughout the Pacific Northwest, North Dakota, and Alaska, where he also served as cook aboard a fishing boat. Always generous with his bounty, Don will be remembered by friends and family for his dinners of chicken cacciatore, oysters, venison, duck, polenta, chanterelle mushrooms, and apple and berry pies made from ingredients that he hunted, fished, foraged, or grew himself.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Natina Megale, his sister Francis Widmann, and daughter Kerry Anne Langton. He is survived by his sister Maryann Guenther (Ron) of Corvallis; children Don Jr. (Cindy) and Michael (Kim) of Boise, Tony (Jennifer) of Philomath, Laura Faes (Patrick) of Scottsdale, Richard (Lori) of Boise, and their mother, Mary Anne Megale, of Boise; son-in-law Nick Langton (Kerry) of Vashon; and three nieces, four nephews, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. All will miss his caring heart, boundless energy, sense of humor, and big stories.

At Don's request, there will be no memorial service. Remembrances can be made to the OSU Student Athlete Fund online at https://give.fororegonstate.org/PL1Uv3Fkug, Our Beaver Nation Philanthropic Support Fund, in memory of Donald M. Megale.