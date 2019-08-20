December 4, 1930 — August 14, 2019
Donald Lyle Wimer passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born in Coquille to Lyle and Pearl (Stonecypher) Wimer on December 4th 1930. He grew up the son of a gypo logger and lived in various towns and logging camps throughout the PNW, finally settling in Albany.
Lyle was to later remarry to Marriann Lemmer in 1942.
Don married his sweetheart from across the street, Marilyn Mae Renn on June 14, 1953. Don and Marilyn both attended OSC (OSU). Don fulfilled his ROTC commitment by serving as a Lt second class in the US Army from 1954-1956.
Don joined his father at Wimer Logging Co. and worked many long weeks to eventually become president until his retirement in 1996.
Don was very active in the community and was well known throughout the logging Industry. He served on numerous boards and as an elder at the Albany United Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by wife Marilyn, son Steve of Lebanon, daughter Marcie McCartin of Sweet Home and son Jeff of Albany; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Brothers Jerry of Salem, Bill of Monmouth, Sisters Diane Kinman of Corvallis and Sandy Eggers of Albany.
A memorial service will be held on September 6, 2019 at the Albany United Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Oregon Logging Conference scholarship foundation, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon 97321. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.