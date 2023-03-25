April 16, 1933 – March 4, 2023

It is with a heavy heart and an unbearable sense of loss that we must announce the passing of our beloved father and a friend to many.

Donald (or Pete as many knew him), 89, was a lifetime resident of Lebanon, Oregon. He was born April 16, 1933 in Lebanon, the youngest son of Blair and Mabel (House) Brown. He was the fifth of six children. "Pete" grew up, for the most part, in Lebanon where he attended Mount Hope School and Lebanon High School.

For four years he and his sister, Mary, lived with their mother in Highland Park, California, from 3rd-6th grade. Mary and Pete later returned to Oregon to live with their father and other brother and sister. While in California, he would deliver newspapers to earn money, which he would share with his sister, always giving and willing to share. After graduating high school, he served in the Army for two years.

He worked in the logging industry most of his life as a choker setter, rigging slinger, or chaser. He spent many years working for his brothers' logging company, Brown Brothers Logging. From about 1979 on, he worked as a home building contractor.

He dedicated his life and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 30, 1960. He was a member of the Lebanon or West Lebanon congregations until his death. He served as an elder for decades, working hard at encouraging all he could. He found great happiness in sharing the Bible's hope of paradise to come with everyone he could.

Donald married Lorette June Pieschke on December 31, 1954. She was the mother of his three children. She preceded him in death on September 8, 1992.

He later married Joyce Larsen on November 21, 1994. She passed away on November 3, 2010.

He is survived by his children; Kirk and David Brown of Lebanon, and Deborah Brown of Albany; sisters Rita Salvage and Mary Steagall, both of Lebanon; and grandchildren, Katerina, Yolan (Lonnie), and Richelle. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

His brothers preceded him in death. Wilbur in 2008, Benjamin in 2010, and Virgil in 2022.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 150 S 8th St. in Lebanon.

Donald "Pete" Brown was a man who truly loved people and talking with them.