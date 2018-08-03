December 5, 1929 — July 10, 2018
Donald Lee Baxter, former resident of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away at the age of 88 on July 10, 2018 in Othello, Washington.
Donald was born on December 5, 1929 in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Franklin and Esther Baxter.
He was married to Barbara Ann Heineman in September 26, 1960. They raised four children in Independence, Oregon, later moving to Monmouth.
Donald, or “Uncle Tubby,” as his nieces and nephews called him, was an avid bowler, fisherman and golfer.
He worked for Boise Cascade Lumber Mill in Independence for 31 years.
He and his wife, Barbara, were well known at the bowling alley and, when he wasn’t bowling, you could find him at one of the local fishing holes, tinkering in his garage or having coffee at McDonald’s. He liked to golf on the weekends and, after retirement, he would go golfing several times a week. Evenings would find him outside in the garage, repairing bicycles that the local kids would bring by. He also fixed up used bikes that he would sell, trade or sometimes just give away to someone who needed a bike.
After the death of his wife, Donald moved to Othello, where he was able to spend his remaining years near five of his grandchildren and 12 of his great-grandchildren.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Esther Baxter; his brother, Richard; and his wife, Barbara A. Baxter.
He is survived by daughters, Kathryn (Bruce) Stuwe of Monmouth, Nancy (David) Fitts of Othello, Dawn Wright of North Augusta, South Carolina and Steven (Khristina) Baxter of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Keith Baxter and sister, Wilma Henderson of Albany; sister, Donna (Les) Yoder of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be planned later.
